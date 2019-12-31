Garza, Kathleen Marie

Garza, Kathleen Marie Age 56 - December 27, 2019 Survived by her mother and stepfather, Rachel M. and Joseph P. Barrientos, Jr.; siblings, Victoria Conforte, Jerry (Margie) Becerra, and Natalie (Dan) Olsen; nieces and nephews, Alicia (Derrick) Gallant, Andrew (Sally) Becerra, Shawn (Emily) Becerra, Jarred (Collette) Conforte, Matthew (Lindsey) Becerra, Esteban Conforte, Isabella Olsen, and Sullivan Olsen; 10 great-nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL MASS: Thursday, January 2, 10:30am, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church (200 E Sixth St.) In lieu of flowers, memorials to League of Human Dignity or to the family for charitable donations in Kathy's name. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

