Garza, Josephine Age 72 Preceded in death by parents, Jerry and Sally Garza; and 6 brothers, Jerry Jr. Vincent, David, Pete, Steve, and Eddie Garza. Survived by sisters, Rita (Bill) Gorman, and Theresa (Rafael) Alvarez; brothers, Michael, Salvadore and Robert Garza; many nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 11am, Korisko Larkin Sataskiewicz Chapel. Interment: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.