Garza, Joe C. May 26, 1933 - February 7, 2020 Survived by his wife, Connie; sons, Richard (Beth), Robert, and Randal; daughter, Roxanna Snyder; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and sister, Lydia Delgado. Family will Receive friends Tuesday from 5-7pm at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 S. 118th St. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 11am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Memorials to Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

