Garza, Alexander M. November 8, 2019 - December 14, 2019 Preceded in death by great-grandfather, Joseph Reyes. Survived by parents, Cassie and Martin, brother, Mason; grandparents: Milacha Stuck, Duane Anderson, Robert Bevins, and Ondina Turcios; aunts, uncles, cousins, many other loving family and friends. Family will receive friends Wednesday, December 18th from 1pm to 3pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

