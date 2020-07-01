Garwood, Judson May 8, 1933 - June 26, 2020 Judson Glen Garwood, age 87, of Brookings and formerly of Iowa, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at The Neighborhoods at Brookview. Private family memorial services will be 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Eidsness Funeral Home. The service will be recorded and uploaded to www.eidsnessfuneralhome.com later on Tuesday. Judson Glen Garwood was born May 8, 1933, in Walthill, Nebraska to Glen and Olive (Crowell) Garwood. He was raised in Walthill and graduated from Walthill High School, where he had also been a stand out athlete. On September 8, 1950, Judson "Jud" married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Ring, and they were married for 69 years. The couple moved to Sioux City, where Judson worked and attended college. He graduated from Morningside college in Sioux City Iowa and his dedication allowed him to graduate Cum Laude in three years with his Bachelor's Degree. After graduation, the family moved to Omaha, where Judson would spend his career working for Northern Natural Gas, Douglas County Bank, and Northwestern Bell. In the mid 70's, the Garwood's moved to an acreage outside of Honey Creek, Iowa where they built a home together. They also started a Christmas tree farm in the 1980's. Judson continued to work for Northwestern Bell until 1990. At which time, he retired and continued to operate Garwood Tree Farm on the family acreage for many years. Raising trees for Christmas was a true joy for Judson. Judson and Shirley enjoyed many travels around the world together. They also spent 20 winters in South Padre Island, Texas. Judson was an active member of the Methodist Church, serving as a Sunday School Teacher in Omaha and board member of the Methodist Church in Missouri Valley, Iowa. He loved to read and was known for having very large gardens. He and Shirley spent many years dancing to big band music and enjoyed hosting friends and family in their home. He will be remembered for his work ethic and love for his family. Judson was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease several years ago but even as the disease progressed, he smiled often, always knew who Shirley was and was greatly comforted by having her at his side. Judson is survived by his wife, Shirley, and three children: Deb McGuire of LeMars IA., Bruce (Angela) Garwood of McKinney, TX. and Amy Henrich of Volga, SD. He is survived by his beloved grandchildren: Megan McGuire Sollee, Judson Garwood, Chris Garwood, James Garwood, Shane Musgrave, Mikayla Armstrong and Colin Henrich. He is also survived by 8 Great Grandchildren as well as several siblings and many nieces and nephews. Eidsness Funeral Hom 1617 Orchard Drive Brookings, South Dakota 57006
