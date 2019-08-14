Gartner, Geralda Ann "Geri"

Gartner, Geralda Ann "Geri" October 2, 1938 - August 11, 2019 Preceded by parents, Hugo and Leona Kathol; grandson, Joshua Martin. Survived by husband, Ron Gartner; children, Jim (Lori) Gartner, Michelle (Greg) Martin, Steve (Kim) Gartner; grandchildren, Seth, Justin, Kyle, Sami, Jeff, Matt, Ben, Killian, Mcclenlen, and Hope; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Ken, Charleen, Arlyce, Donna, Carol, Joan and Janel. VISITATION on Thursday, 5-7pm, with Rosary Service at 7pm, at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at St. Leo's Catholic Church, 1920 N. 102nd St., Omaha, NE. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE | 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

