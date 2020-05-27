Gartin, Gayle

Gartin, Gayle June 3, 1938 - May 24, 2020 Gayle Gartin, age 81, passed away May 24, 2020. She was born in Winfield, Kansas, on June 3, 1938 to the late Chet and Evaughn (Reynolds) Bruner. Gayle retired from Oriental Trading and was a member of Victory Fellowship Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Gartin; sister, Kathy. Gayle is survived by her children, Jackie Mapes (Jerry) and Scott Gartin (Michelle); sister, Rosalie Clemens; 8 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. VISITATION with COVID restrictions will be on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 5-7pm, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Friday at the funeral home. Interment: Fairview Cemetery. The family will direct memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gayle Gartin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.