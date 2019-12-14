Gartigas, Richard J. February 11, 1938 - December 10, 2019 Preceded in death by parents; sister, Irene Gartigas. Survived by sisters: Wanda Wolczak, Marija Radziunas; Elena Mickus, Hedy Gartigas; nieces and nephews. VISITATION begins Sunday, 2pm, with a Wake Service at 3pm, at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Monday, 10am, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Interment: St. John's Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

