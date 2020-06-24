Garrett, Shirley J. May 31, 1935 - June 21, 2020 Preceded in death by sons, Johnnie, Rich, and Joe Garrett. Survived by husband, Ron Garrett; sister, Mary Collins; two grandsons; one great-grandson; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Friday, June 26, 11am-1pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Private family burial. Memorial donations suggested to the family. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | westlawnhillcrest.com

