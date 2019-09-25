Garner, Virginia Lee

Garner, Virginia Lee April 1, 1940 - September 21, 2019 VISITATION: Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 5-7pm, at Good Shepherd. FUNERAL: Friday, September 27, 2019, at 11am at Good Shepherd. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. (402) 505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com

