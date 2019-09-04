Garner, Carol G. March 6, 1940 - September 1, 2019 Preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Saathoff; her parents; and four siblings. Survived by her children, Rod (Nancy) Saathoff, Brenda (Curt) Spethman, Wayne (Sheila) Saathoff, Lynn (Barry) Rice; six grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two brothers; nephews; and nieces. CELEBRATION of LIFE: Saturday, September 7th, from 11am-1pm, at Millard VFW. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

