Garlow, David Blaine January 12, 1961 - February 9, 2020 David Garlow, 59, of Pierre, South Dakota, passed away on Sunday February 9th at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. David Blaine Garlow was born on January 12, 1961, to Blaine and Barbara (Doran) Garlow in Des Moines, Iowa. David grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, graduating from Burke High School in 1979. David attended college at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. David was united in marriage to Brenda Patterson on October 13, 1993, in Omaha, and the couple has three children. Early in his career, David worked for both Methodist Hospital and First Data in Omaha. He later moved to Pierre, where he worked as a computer programmer for the State of South Dakota. Most recently, David was employed as a business analyst for Eagle Creek. David had many hobbies throughout his life. He especially enjoyed: fishing, pheasant hunting, art, playing guitar, gardening, and watching Husker football and Creighton basketball. Although he enjoyed many activities in his life, he experienced no greater joy than when he was able to spend time with his family. David was preceded in death by his father, Blaine Garlow. He is survived by his mother, Barbara (Doran) Garlow; wife of 26 years, Brenda (Patterson) Garlow; children Cameron Jones (Ashley), Carly Garlow Weischedel (Spencer), and Jesslyn Garlow; grandchildren Jace and Jaxson Jones, Ella, Ashton, and Finnegan Weischedel, and another on the way; brother, Michael Garlow (Doris); sisters Julie Holley (Ken), Nancy Engelhart (Jim), and Kathleen Epperson (David); numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends; father and mother-in-law, Harvey and Anita Patterson; brother and sister-in-law, Craig and Linda Patterson. VISITATION: Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, from 9-11am, at the Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, Omaha, NE. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 68106 (402) 556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.