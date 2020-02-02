Gardner, Jill L. April 20, 1958 - January 30, 2020 Hamburg, IA. Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Marilyn Ballentine; and son Joshua Hughes Gardner. Survived by husband Denny Gardner; children: Monica (Trevor) Holmstedt, Amber Hughes, and Michelle Hughes; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings: Barry (Kim) Ballentine, Jody (Rich) Anderson, Greg (Kathy) Ballentine, Betsy (Tony) Theisen, and Genea (Tom) Davis; and siblings-in-law: Susan (Rich) Kuzelka, Linda (David) Crowe, Cynthia Montalvo, and Timothy Gardner. VISITATION: Tuesday 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary, 108th Street Chapel. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Wednesday, February 5, at St. Philip Neri Church, 8200 N. 30th St., Omaha. Memorials to the family for later designation. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

