Garcia, Cecilia "Sheila" Barrientos Age 69 - October 9, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Juan and Theresa Barrientos; brothers, Mike, Pipes, and Alex; and sisters, Trini Huerta and Rita Hunter. Survived by husband, Leo; children, David (Donna), Shannan, and Keith Garcia; grandchildren: Brandon (Lexie) Garcia, Skyler (Kevin) Garcia, AJ Youngs, Nina Targy, Cece Targy, and William Targy; great-grandchildren: Joslynn, Griffin, Kinnzley, and Phoenix Garcia; her 9 siblings: Barrientos brothers John (Suzanne), Nacho, Richie (Vicki), Alfred (Julie), Ronnie (Margie), and Jimmy; and sisters, Mary (Isaac) Espejo, Margie Dolincheck, and Becky (Virgil) Patlan; and sisters-in-law, Mary Barrientos and Linda Barrientos. VISITATION: Monday, October 14, 5-7pm, with TIME for SHARING and CELEBRATION of Sheila's Life at 7pm, all at Bethany Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, October 15, at 10am at the Funeral Home. Interment in St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery. The family has requested in honor of Sheila, all attendees please wear jeans and a funny shirt, balloons are encouraged but flowers/plants will not be accepted. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

