Gappa, Dorothy M. (Smith) November 11, 1935 - June 15, 2020 Born in Oakley, Kansas to Jessie (Cunningham) and Clyde Smith. She graduated from Oakley High School in 1953. Moved to Omaha, NE. Worked and retired from Northwestern Bell after 25 years. On June 30, 1956, Dorothy married James M. Gappa and to this union three children were born, Ann Marie, John and Brian. She was preceded in death by, parents, Jessie and Clyde Smith; daughter, Ann Marie Gappa Copeland. Survived by, husband, Jim; sons, John (Charlene), Brian (Trisha); grandchildren, Cory Copeland (Jessica), Kyle (Lindsay), Trevor, Nicole, Lucas and Brooke Gappa; great-grandchildren, Austin, Arron, and Aurora Copeland, Kayden Gappa; many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass and services are pending. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

