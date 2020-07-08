Gantt, Donald R. July 1, 1957 - July 2, 2020 Donald R. Gantt, age 63 of Council Bluffs, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his residence. Donald was born on July 1, 1957 in Omaha, NE, to the late David and Betty (Nealon) Gantt. Donald worked as a Machine Operator for Lucent Technology retiring in 2010. Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Gantt in 2015; sister, Wanda Sandt; brother, Ronald Gantt. Donald is survived by his son, Casey Gantt and girlfriend Ashley; three grandchildren, Braxton Long, Brayton Gantt, Baleigh Gantt; brother, Roger and Patty Gantt; special friends, Cindy and Robert. Direct Cremation. CELEBRATION OF LIFE VISITATION: Friday, 5:307:30pm, at Maher Funeral Home, 121 So. 7th Steet, Council Bluffs. Family will direct memorials. MAHER FUNERAL HOME 121 S. 7th St., Council Bluffs, IA | 712-328-1144 | maherfs.com

