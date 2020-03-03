Gant, Michael E.

Gant, Michael E. December 22, 1954 - February 29, 2020 Of Council Bluffs. VISITATION with the family: Wednesday, 6-8pm, with prayers and remarks at 7pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER- WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 www.cutleroneill.com

