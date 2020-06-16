Ganson, Kathleen A. (McBride)

Ganson, Kathleen A. (McBride) January 18, 1949 - June 13, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Robert Ganson; parents, William and Anna McBride; brother, John McBride. Survived by son, John Ganson; daughter, Carrie (Brian) Hoppe; granddaughters, Ariana Ganson, Megan and Kate Hoppe; sister, Pat (Mark) Larsen; nephew, Jeff Shannon; best friend, Beverly Carroll. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church. VISITATION: Wednesday, from 5-7pm, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd Street Chapel. Inurnment: Westlawn Hillcrest. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association or St. Pius X. Church attendees are required to wear a face mask. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY 72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

