Ganow, Gary L. June 12, 1945 - May 7, 2020 Survived by his faithful dog, Jackson; nephew, Steve (Marianne) Ganow; niece Carol (Darrell) Mather; several great-nieces and nephews. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2pm Tuesday, May 12, in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Ganow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.