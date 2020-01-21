Gannett, Rita J. May 23, 1931 - January 19, 2020 Survived by children, Mark McCoy, Mary McCoy, Bernard (Jaye) McCoy, Theresa (Edward) McMorrow; grandchildren, Warren (Laura) Anzalone, Edward McMorrow III, Erin, and Mark Jr., Patrick, Connor and Grant McCoy; great-grandchildren, George and Annabelle Anzalone. SERVICES: Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 11am, at the "L" Street Chapel. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: Monday, 4-7pm, at the "L" Street Chapel. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory "L" Street Chapel 82nd and L Street | 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

