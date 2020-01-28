Gannett, Rita J. SERVICES: Tuesday, January 28, at 11am at the "L" Street Chapel. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY "L" STREET CHAPEL 82nd and L Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Gannett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.