Gammell, Dale Gordon September 6, 1938 - October 6, 2019 Gordon was born on a farm near Red Oak, IA, to Vernon Dale and Mary Gammell. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Charlotte "C.J."; his sister, Joyce (Ed) Kreifels; and brother, Gary (Margaret). He was a devoted father to David (Brittney), Lynda, and Daniel (Karey). He was the adoring grandfather of Justin, Emma, Henry, Elliott and Georgia. He cherished his many nieces and nephews. He was a dedicated construction manager and owner of a SCUBA diving business. He was a musician and was very involved in community service through the American Red Cross, the Civil Defense Dive Team, church mission work, and Habitat for Humanity, including a South Africa build. He loved his family and his community and strived to make the world a better place. VISITATION: Thursday, October 10, 5-7pm, John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel, 1010 N. 72nd St. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, October 11, 11am, Maplewood United Methodist Church, 3535 Maplewood Blvd. Private family interment Jackson Cemetery, Duncan, NE. Memorials may be directed to Maplewood United Methodist Church or Habitat for Humanity. Alternatively, please remember him with acts of kindness toward one another. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

