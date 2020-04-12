Gamblin, Kevin Lee December 30, 1959 - April 7, 2020 Preceded in death by son, Sean; brother, Keith Sr.; granddaughter, Erin; and mother, Wilma Gamblin. Survived by father, C. Lee Gamblin; children: Mike, Brian, Jeff, Elizabeth, and Jamie, and their mom, Sue; brothers, Kendal and Kirk; 7 grandchildren. A Private Burial will take place at Cedardale Cemetery in Papillion, NE. A Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

