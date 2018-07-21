Galvani, Lorraine Evans Age 101 Lorraine Evans Galvani, of Council Bluffs, died peacefully at her apartment in Primrose Retirement on July 19, 2018. Lorraine was born September 17, 1916 in Pittsburg, KS, to Caradoc and Rachel Way Liston Evans. She graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1934 and while in high school met her future husband, Fred J. Galvani. She and Fred were married March 16, 1941 and enjoyed 63 years of marriage until Fred's death in 2004. After her marriage they moved to Hastings, NE, where Fred was a resident inspector of Naval Material during WW11. After the war, the couple moved several more times including Kankakee, IL; Rock Island, IL; Davenport, IA; and Cedar Rapids, IA. It was during their stay in Cedar Rapids that their only child, Sherryl, was born. Lorraine and Fred moved to Council Bluffs in 1952 where Lorraine became active in many volunteer and community groups. She and Fred were co-owners of Red Giant Oil Company until Fred's death. She was the first president of the Jennie Edmundson Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary, a member of the Council Bluffs Service League and member of the Lakeshore Country Club where she played golf in the women's league. Besides taking care of her family, Lorraine loved working in her garden and looked forward to her visits to their ranch in Kansas where she loved to fish and pick blackberries. Besides her husband and parents, Lorraine was preceded in death by her grandson, Kevin Bills; her son-in-law, Gary Bills; four sisters: Ruth Lindley, Helen Evans, Margaret York Friedmeyer, and Mariam Hay; and one brother, Charles J. Evans. She is survived by her daughter, Sherryl G. Bills-Taylor (Larry); her grandson, David F. Bills (Elizabeth); her granddaughter-in-law, Jennifer Bills; her nephew, Robert B. Evans (Joy); and four great-grandchildren: Emily, Garrett, Charlotte, and Eleanor. It was Lorraine's request that only a private family burial service be held. In place of flowers, please send any memorials or donations in Lorraine's name to either the Smile Train or the Midlands Humane Society. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA 712-322-7779
