Galvan, Jose E. Sr. "Joe"

Galvan, Jose E. Sr. "Joe" April 16, 1938 - September 7, 2019 Age 81. Preceded in death by son, Joe Galvan Jr. Survived by wife, Rosa; sons, Jim (Deb), Ronny (Kathy) and Leonard (Neri Ozuna Pechecko) Galvan; daughters, Corina (David Wong) Galvan, Mary (Galvan) Samayoa and Lisa (Mike) Comstock; daughter-in-law, Mary Galvan; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, and many many nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 10am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION: Wednesday, 4-7pm, at Funeral Home. Interment: St. John Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

