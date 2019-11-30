Gall, Mary M.

Gall, Mary M. Age 64 - November 27, 2019 Of Howells, NE. Mary is survived by her husband of over 42 years, Larry; her three children and their spouses, Jessica Gall Adediran and Moshud Adediran, Matthew and Shelly Gall, and Allison and Craig Cech; and five grandchildren, Masood Adediran, Luke and Landon Gall, and Claire and Ada Cech; siblings: Lois (John) Holloway of Omaha, Bill (Pat) Sindelar and Joe (Marilyn) Sindelar all of Howells. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held at 10:30am on Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. John's Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells, NE. Interment will be in the St. John's Cemetery. VISITATION will be on Sunday from 4-7pm, with a ROSARY recited at 7pm, and will continue on Monday one hour prior to the Service, all at the Church. MINNICK FUNERAL HOME 830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788 402-372-2022 www.minnickfuneralserviceinc.com

