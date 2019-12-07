Galdeano, Refugio "Ralph" MSgt USAF (Ret.)

Galdeano, Refugio "Ralph" MSgt USAF (Ret.) November 19, 1937 - December 2, 2019 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, December 7th, 10am, St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church (1248 S 10th St.). INTERMENT: Monday, December 9th, 1pm, Omaha National Cemetery with military honors by Offutt Air Force. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

