Galdeano, Refugio "Ralph" MSgt USAF (Ret.) November 19, 1937 - December 2, 2019 Survived by wife, Penny; children: Michael, Mark (Paula), Marshall, Matthew (Robbin); seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; twin brother, Jesse (Delores); and sister, Sr. Elsa Galdeano. Family will receive friends Friday, December 6th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, December 7th, 10am, St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church (1248 S 10th St.). INTERMENT: Monday, December 9th, 1pm, Omaha National Cemetery with military honors by Offutt Air Force. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(1) entry

vfw chaplain
TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace

Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.