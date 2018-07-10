Gage, Roy T., Sr. Aug 29, 1928 - Jul 4, 2018 Preceded in death by his wife Eleanor; and brother John. Survived by children, Roy T. Gage, Jr. (Cindy), Linda Panopoulos (Nick); grandchildren, Jeannine Voss (Jeremy), Sean Gage (Brandy), Danielle Petruzzello (Brian), Elizabeth Tirkas (Taso); great grandchildren, Luke and Levi Petruzzello, Kimber Gage, Charlotte and Ezra Voss; brothers, Stanley and Peter (Corrine); sister, Edna Frey. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, July 12, 11am, West Hills Church, 3015 S 82nd Ave. The family suggests memorials to the Ralston Volunteer Fire Department. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

