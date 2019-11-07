Gaffey, Merlyn J. Age 87 Merlyn J. Gaffey, of Omaha, NE, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Papillion Manor, Papillion, NE. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, St. Michael's Catholic Church, Albion, NE. Interment will be at Rose Hill cemetery. VISITATION: Monday from 9:30am until service time with a 10am Rosary. LEVANDER FUNERAL HOME Albion, NE | 402-395-2001 | levanderfuneralhome.com

