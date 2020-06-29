Gadsden, Christopher L.

Gadsden, Christopher L. June 26, 1966 - June 26, 2020 Chris was a former Creighton University baseball player and a 20-year coach of UNO's baseball team. Survived by his wife Amy; sons, Adam, Thomas, and Gus; parents, Tom and Carleen Gadsden; mother-in-law Rebecca Reider; many other loving relatives and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday 4-7pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Wednesday 10am at the Mortuary. INTERMENT: Rose Hill Cemetery, Spearfish, SD. Memorials to Fellowship of Christian Athletes or UNO baseball stadium. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click the "View Live Cast" button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Gadsden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.