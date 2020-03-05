Gaddie, Mary Ann

Gaddie, Mary Ann February 1, 1941 - March 2, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Edward and Genevieve Ourada, sister Sr. Charlita , brother Edward, husband Bob Gaddie "himself", son Jeffrey. Survived by children: Bob (Kathy), Greg (Jen), Ed (Suzie), Sean (Lori), Doreen (Beth), Todd (Laura) and Michael; 17 grandchildren and 2 nephews. VISITATION Thursday March 5th, after 4pm at Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church 36th & X Street, VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL Saturday March 7th, 10am at Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church, internment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Nebraska Alzheimer's Association.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Gaddie , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church
5912 S 36th St
Omaha, NE 68107
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary 's Visitation begins.
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church
5912 S 36th St
Omaha, NE 68107
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary 's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.