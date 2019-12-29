Fusselman, Joan December 2, 1929 - December 26, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, Miles; and brothers, Julius Myers, Raymond Myers and Lee Myers. Survived by her sons, Charles (Marianne), John, and Robert; daughter, Joan; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. A 28-year breast cancer survivor. VISITATION: Monday, December 30, from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary, 1702 N. 72nd St. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday 10am at St. Bernards Church, 3601 N. 65th St., Omaha. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
