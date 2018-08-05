Funk, Richard M. "Dick" Jul 23, 1942 - Aug 3, 2018 Born and raised in Atkinson NE, Dick moved to Omaha after graduating from Nebraska Wesleyan University with a Degree in Chemical Engineering. He met and married Jane, a kindred spirit with a full-body laugh and love for merry-making equal to his own. Their home was welcoming to all and always filled with love. Later in life, Dick loved to sing in the St. Andrews Church Choir. He cherished animals, especially his own, and relished spending time in his garden and being with his children and grandkids. Dick is survived by his daughter, Stacia Sanchez (Jim); his son, Jeffrey (Tanya Czarkowski, fiancé); grandchildren, Carmen and Roman Sanchez; and brother Craig. Preceded in death by his wife, Jane Baird Funk; parents, Raymer and Ruth Funk of Atkinson; and sister Connie. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, August 6, at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 15050 W. Maple Road, Omaha. Dick will be Laid to Rest beside his beloved Jane in Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.