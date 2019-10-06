Funk, Francis

Funk, Francis Age 78 - October 4, 2019 Age 78 of Portsmouth, IA. Survivors include his wife, Judy Funk of Portsmouth; children, Susan (Daniel) Schulte of Portsmouth, Kelly (Bob Fox) Keane of Panama IA, Kathi (Jim) Christie of Omaha, and Kyle (Julie) Funk of Portsmouth; 13 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and in-laws, George Arkfeld of Oceanside CA, Lucille Funk of Seattle WA; and Carol Funk of Sacramento, CA. Family Will GREET Friends Monday, October 7, 4-8pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Portsmouth, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, also St. Mary's Catholic Church. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 8, at 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Portsmouth. Inurnment at a Later Date. PAULEY JONES FUNERAL HOME 1304 9th St. Harlan, IA 51537 | 712-755-3135 or 800-831-6805

