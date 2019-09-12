Fullmer, Edwin E.

Fullmer, Edwin E. May 29, 1926 - September 9, 2019 Survived by wife Mary; children Nancy (David) Wehner, Rex (Katheryn), Kurt (Sally), Julie (Jack) Summers and Tim (Nancy); 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Friday 5-7pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: 9:30am Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, both at Roeder Mortuary. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Coram Deo Church or the International Child Care Ministry of Free Methodist Church. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

