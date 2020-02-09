Fugate, Vonne L. October 12, 1952 - February 6, 2020 SERVICE 10AM, Sat., Feb. 15, 2020 at Legacy Hall, 6104 Irvington Road, Omaha, NE 68134. ForestLawnOmaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Vonne Fugate as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.