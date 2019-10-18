Fuerstenau, Susan K.

Fuerstenau, Susan K. March 4, 1951 - October 15, 2019 Preceded in death by her mother, Jeannine Garey. Survived by her husband of 49 years, Tim Fuerstenau; father, Neal Garey; children, Tracey (Jim) Christensen and Cami (Neal) Hughes; brother, Jeff Garey; sister, Sherry Block; grandchildren: Laura and Abigail Christensen and Ashton and Lily Hughes; devoted friend, Pam Brooks. VISITATION: Sunday, October 20, from 46pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday, October 21, at 11am, at Ralston United Church of Christ (7638 Maywood St). Inurnment at Westlawn Memorial Park in Grand Island, NE, at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Ralston United Church of Christ or to the family to be used according to Sue's wishes. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.