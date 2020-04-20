Frye, William C. "Bill"

Frye, William C. "Bill" Age 84 Bennington, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Chester and Carrie; brothers, Chet, Leslie, Dean and Eugene; and sisters, Irma and Verla. Survived by wife Sandy; sons, Chuck (Tami) of Kearney NE, and Tom of Bloomington, IL; daughter, Teresa (Ryan) Rischling of Bennington; grandchildren: Ashley (Zach) Nielsen, Kelsey Frye, Alex Frye, Max Frye, Austin Rischling, Riley Rischling, and JJ Rischling; great-grandchildren, Willow Frye, Finnlea Nielsen, and Whitt Nielsen; and many other family and friends. Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Elkhorn. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to family for later designation. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

