Frye, Sandra L. Age 64 Plattsmouth, NE. Sandra is survived by her husband: Russell Frye Jr. of Plattsmouth. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Saturday, March 7, at Hosannah Lutheran Church 700 South 18th Street in Plattsmouth. In lieu of flowers, the Family suggests Memorials to the Charity of the givers choice, Hearts United for Animals, or Buffett Cancer Center Research Fund for Advancement in Pancreatic Cancer. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 www.robyfuneralhome.com

