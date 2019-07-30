Fry, Wendell H. January 3, 1923 - July 27, 2019 Vice President Flight Operations, Northern Natural Gas. Served in WWII as Transport Pilot in the Pacific. Preceded in death by wife, Rose; son, Thomas, brother, Dwayne. Survived by daughters, Patricia Lortz (Dale) and Julie Ann Hudson; son, Daniel Fry (Conni); seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 31st from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, August 1st at 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 "Q" St. Interment, Calvary Cemetery with military honors by Ralston American Legion Post 373. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(1) entry

vfw chaplain
TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.