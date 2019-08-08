Fruhwirth, Elizabeth "Betty"

Fruhwirth, Elizabeth "Betty" September 6, 1923 - August 5, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, John; granddaughter, Jennifer. Survived by children: Marcia (Donald) West, Cynthia (John) Moore, Sheryl (Jack) Hohensee, John (Barbara) Fruhwirth, Bill (Sandy) Fruhwirth; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday staring at 6pm at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Memorials to Christ the King Educational fund, Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.