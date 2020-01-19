Frost, Jean Marie (Verley Tamisiea)

Frost, Jean Marie (Verley Tamisiea) December 26, 1942 - January 3, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Mabel Tamisiea (Wickre); sister, Joan Willert; brother William Tamisiea. She is survived by her children: Jennifer Verley (Todd Kugler), Jeffrey Verley (Stephanie); sister, Gail Wittenbrink (Bob); 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of her Life will be held Sat., Jan. 25th, 10:30am, at our West Center Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

