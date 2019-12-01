Froendt, Otto George "Tip" Otto, son of Henry and Ria (Melliwa) Froendt, was born on October 12, 1931 in Coleridge, NE and died at the age of 88, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Remington Heights Retirement Community in Omaha after a lengthy illness. Tip is survived by three children and their spouses: Bruce and Sheila Froendt, Brenda and Paul Jacobsen, and Brett and Jackie Froendt, all of Omaha; grandchildren: Allie Froendt, Alex, Nick, Hanna and Cory Jacobsen, and Adam and Amber Froendt; his step-grandchildren and their spouses are, Tim and Dawn Cich, Steph and JR Gould, and Abbey and Damien Vincent; great-granddaughter Scarlett Jacobsen; and step-great-grandchildren, Jaime and Emma Gould, and Elliot and Cora Cich; nieces, Dickie and Karla; and great-nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICES: Tuesday, December 3, at 2pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge, with Military Honors provided by the Coleridge American Legion Post #114 and the American Legion Riders. Burial will be Wednesday at St. John's Cemetery in Bellevue, NE, with Military Honors provided by South Omaha American Legion Post #331. VISITATION: Tuesday, at the Church, from 12Noon until 2pm. WINTZ FUNERAL HOME 402-254-6547 203 W. Franklin St., Hartington, NE www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com
