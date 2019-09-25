Frock, Robert Evan

Frock, Robert Evan November 19, 1959 - September 21, 2019 Bob passed away while bicycling on the Mickelson Trail in South Dakota. was with his beloved wife, Tricia Ryan, as well as many friends. Tricia and Bob loved to travel and play golf. He recently got his long-awaited first hole-in-one on August 15th. After 29 years of dedicated and awarded service, Bob retired from the Omaha Police Department. Preceding Bob to heaven were his father, Robert Frock, and his nephew, David Studnicka. Bob will be missed by his mother, Beverly Frock; Barbara Studnicka (Don), James Frock (Anna), Susan Walde (Neal), Patricia Edwards (Lon), and the entire Ryan Clan. In honor of Captain Bob, please recognize all men and women of service, and be kind to one another. That is a page out of the Bob Frock playbook! Bob made Tricia's life beautiful and she will miss him dearly. A celebration will be held at the Omaha Police Union Hall, 13445 Cryer Avenue, from 4 to 7pm on Friday, September 27th. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.