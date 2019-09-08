Fritz Blanker, Mary V.

Fritz Blanker, Mary V. June 22, 1928 - August 30, 2019 Preceded in death by first husband, Stanley S. Fritz, and second husband, Dean Johns. Survived by husband, James Blanker; sons, Stanley L. (Shelley) Fritz, and Wayne L. Fritz; and grandson, Colin L. Fritz. Private Family Burial. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

