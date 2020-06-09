Frink, Robert M. (Bob the Plumber) June 13, 1951 - June 6, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Robert C. and Marjorie; sister, Sharon Keller. Survived by wife, Linda; sons, Nathan (Megan), Travis (Sarah); grandchildren, Eloise, Peyton, Owen, Alice; family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, 11am till service time. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 1pm, at Roeder Mortuary. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Arthritis Foundation. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

