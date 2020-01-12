Frillman, John L. July 7, 1936 - January 9, 2020 Survived by wife, Judy Frillman; sons, Mark J. Frillman (Gina), and Michael Frillman (Carrie); daughter, Karen Frillman; five grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom Frillman (Marina), and Steve Frillman; other relatives and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, January 14, from 6-8pm at the West Center Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

