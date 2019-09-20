Frillman, Connor J.

Frillman, Connor J. November 10, 1997 - September 16, 2019 Survived by mother, Sharon C. Friend; father, Mark J. Frillman; sisters: Amanda, Cassandra, and Alexandria Frillman; brothers, Zachary Frillman and Dean Wilson; girlfriend, Jessica Champion; grandparents, John and Judy Frillman; nieces: Izzy and Aria Friend and Carleigh Arneson; aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 22nd from 2pm to 4pm at the West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the D.A.V. Center. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

