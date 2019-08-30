Friesen, Pauline Marie

Friesen, Pauline Marie Age 75 Pauline Marie Friesen, wife of Don, mother of three and grandmother to 13, entered the courts of her Heavenly Father on Aug. 28, 2019. Survived by her husband of exactly 55 years, Don; sons, Mike (Kris) and Brad (Lori); daughter, Stephanie (Mark) Sharpe; 13 grandchildren, siblings, and other family members. VISITATION: Sunday, 19pm, at Metz Mortuary, Henderson. No visitation during the day on Monday at the mortuary, but the family will greet friends and neighbors from 68pm Monday evening at the Countryside Bible Church, Hampton. Private graveside service will be held at Farmer's Valley Cemetery in Hamilton County. This will be followed by a celebration of Pauline's life at Countryside Bible Church 10:30am Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorial donations in memory of Pauline can be made to Countryside Bible Church/Building Fund. Condolences may be offered at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary - Henderson 1048 N. Main Street, Henderson, NE 68371 | 402-362-3351

